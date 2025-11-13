Delhi court convicts man for attacking youth during robbery in Mehrauli

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A court here has convicted a 25-year-old man for robbing a youth and attacking him with a sharp-edged weapon inside his house in Mehrauli in 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey found the accused, Keshav, guilty under sections 394 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt while committing robbery using a deadly weapon.

According to the prosecution, on August 23, 2020, Keshav entered the complainant Ravi Kumar's home in Mehrauli to steal his mobile phone. When Ravi's mother, Hem Lata, confronted him, Keshav assaulted her and sliced Ravi in his head with a blade, before fleeing. He threw the stolen phone.

The court noted that both Ravi and his mother were consistent in their testimonies and identified the accused during trial.

"The testimonies of the complainant and his mother inspire confidence and corroborate the case of the prosecution. Their version remains unshaken during cross-examination," the judge said in the judgment pronounced on November 12.

Rejecting the defence's claim that Keshav had been falsely implicated due to a neighbourhood dispute, the court said the medical evidence and witness statements established the incident conclusively. PTI MDB SJK VN VN VN