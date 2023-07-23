Delhi court convicts man for attempting to murder wife

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A court here has convicted a man for attempting to murder his wife by firing at her with a country-made pistol nearly five years ago. Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharb was hearing a case against Ravinder Singh, who was accused of shooting his wife with the intention to kill her on September 4, 2018. According to the prosecution, the victim, Poonam, was married to Singh for 13 years. On the day of the incident, the accused started a verbal altercation and after she told him not to quarrel “as the kids are growing up”, he went to another room, came back with a gun and fired upon her, the prosecution said. “The prosecution has been able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused has committed an offence under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and offence under the Arms Act. Hence, Ravinder Singh is convicted for the offences...,” ASJ Kharb said in a judgment passed earlier this month. The court has posted the matter for hearing the arguments on sentencing on August 10. It said the victim's testimony was “reliable and trustworthy” as it was consistent and corroborated by medical evidence and the depositions of her daughter and brother.

According to the medical report, the bullet hit the victim's stomach and exited from the right gluteal region. “The accused went inside the room and brought the pistol into the living room and then fired upon his wife, this shows that he intentionally did the act and if someone is fired upon with a pistol then it is common knowledge that act will be sufficient in normal course to cause the death of a person,” the court said. It said from the Singh's act, it was “quite evident” that the accused had the intention to cause his wife's death. The court said the prosecution was “successful in establishing” that a country-made pistol having two live cartridges and one empty cartridge was recovered from the accused. As Singh did not possess a licence to use it, he was liable for punishment under the Arms Act, it said. The Uttam Nagar police station had registered an FIR against Singh. PTI MNR KVK KVK