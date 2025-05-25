Delhi court convicts man for insulting woman's modesty

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A court here has convicted a man for insulting the modesty of a woman, saying it was proved that he had used words casting aspersions on the victim's character.

Judicial Magistrate Karanbir Singh was hearing the case against the accused Hemant alias Jeet, against whom the Timarpur police station had registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 509 (words gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

In an order dated May 17, the court said the words used by the accused were not intended to simply insult the victim, but it meant that she was promiscuous, thereby casting an aspersion on her character.

"It (the words) are bound to insult the modesty of any woman. The words also mean that she is engaged in sexual intercourse with various people. Hence, the court is of the view that the words spoken by the accused are intended to insult the modesty of the complainant," the magistrate said.

He noted that according to the complaint, the accused had been harassing the woman since 2017 and had committed the offence on July 8, 2019.

"The court is of the view that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. Hence, the accused stands convicted for offence under Section 509 of the IPC," the magistrate said. PTI MNR OZ OZ