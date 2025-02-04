Delhi court convicts man for murdering wife

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man for strangulating his wife in 2020, saying the "chain of circumstances" in which the victim was killed was "unbroken" establishing his guilt.

Additional sessions judge Vishal Singh observed the accused acted "shrewdly" after committing his wife’s murder to avoid detection of the crime. "The chain of circumstances in which Pinky was murdered is unbroken and complete, and unmistakably points out the guilt of accused Jasvinder Singh and no one else," it added.

The court was hearing the case against Singh alias Kalia, against whom the Defence Colony Police Station registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

In an order on January 30, the court said the the couple lived on the first floor of their house separated from other family members and according to the victim’s father and sister, the accused was not happy with his wife as she suffered from fits and was unable to have his child.

It noted the accused habitually ill-treated his wife in an inebriated state.

"The evidence established that Pinky was alive and was in the company of the accused till around 2.30 pm on January 13, 2020, when Asha (deceased’s sister) last talked to her. Asha came to know from the accused at around 6.15 pm that Pinky was not well and she had allegedly undergone a seizure," the court said.

It said according to the medical evidence, the deceased had multiple injuries on her face and the cause of death was "asphyxia through the combined effect of smothering and strangulation".

The court said no one visited the couple on the day of the incident and the circumstances surrounding the homicidal death were within the knowledge of the accused.

The accused, however, failed to explain the circumstances of his wife’s death, and he "acted suspiciously" in the hospital by disclosing "different reasons to different witnesses" for the fatal injuries sustained by his wife, the court said.

The matter would be heard on the quantum of punishment on February 10.