Delhi court convicts man for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl in 2015

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in 2015, saying the prosecution had connected the dots and established the chain of events to prove the accused's guilt.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Gupta was hearing the case against the man, against whom an FIR was registered for the offence of kidnapping, outraging a woman's modesty and aggravated sexual assault.

In an order dated October 29, the court said the minor rendered a coherent story that when she was playing in a park, the accused offered her sweets, took her to his house, and sexually assaulted her.

"It is trite that minor contradictions or embellishments that do not affect the core of the allegations should not be a ground to reject the testimony of a victim of sexual assault since the court generally focus on the broad spectrum of the prosecution case and the overall credibility of the witness," Judge Gupta said.

He said the minor and her mother had sufficiently and satisfactorily rendered a narration of the alleged incident.

"It can safely be discerned that the prosecution has been successfully able to join the dots and to prove that the chain of events are well integrated with each other," the court said.

The court said the prosecution had established that the child was sexually assaulted by the accused, thereby constituting the offence of aggravated sexual assault under Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

It added that the offences of kidnapping and outraging the modesty of the child were also proved.

Convicting him of the offences, the court posted the matter for hearing the arguments on sentencing to a later date.