Delhi court convicts man for sodomising, murdering 11-year-old boy in 2019

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday convicted a man for sodomising and murdering an 11-year-old boy in 2019, saying the prosecution proved the charges against him beyond any reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing the case against the accused, Karamvir Singh alias Lala, against whom a case was registered by the Narela police station for the penal offences of murder, committing unnatural sexual offence and kidnapping, besides under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Special public prosecutor Aditya Kumar told the court that the accused, on January 2, 2019, took the victim to an isolated place near a railway line, where he first committed unnatural sexual offence and then murdered the minor.

He said the accused's disclosure of the place of the dead body, recovery of clothes and knife on his behalf, CCTV footage and FSL report duly proved the case of the prosecution beyond any reasonable doubt. PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS