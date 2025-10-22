Delhi court convicts man in 2023 attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man in an attempt to murder case, saying the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, was hearing the matter against Ravi, against whom an FIR was filed in the RK Puram police station under charges of attempt to murder in 2023.

In an order dated October 8, the judge said, "I conclude that the prosecution has been able to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. Accused Ravi is responsible for causing head injury to the complainant, Dr Padam Singh, by means of a dangerous weapon (axe) and accordingly accused is guilty for the offence of attempt to murder." It said that the recovery of a weapon having blood stains of the complainant strengthened the prosecution's case.

The court said, "Although the nature of injury has been opined as simple, but since a dangerous weapon was used and a vital body part of the complainant was assaulted, it is clear that the intention of the accused was to cause such injury to the complainant that it would possibly be fatal." Ravi was arrested last year in April for assaulting his client, Dr Padam Singh, when he came to inquire regarding the completion of construction work that he had given to the accused months back.

The accused assaulted Singh with an axe and caused head injuries.

The case was filed in the RK Puram police station under Section 307 of the IPC (Attempt to murder).

The matter has been posted for hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence on October 29.