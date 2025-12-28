Delhi court convicts three men in 2021 murder case

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A court here has convicted three people for stabbing a man to death near a public toilet following a quarrel in Kirti Nagar in 2021, saying the witness testimony was "unimpeached" and fully corroborated by medical and forensic evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Nipun Awasthi convicted Mohammed Salam, Sahil and Sameer under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) for killing Deva.

"The prosecution has successfully proven its case, and the defence has failed to raise any doubt reasonable in nature," the court said, adding the post-mortem report adequately linked the 13 injuries suffered by Deva to the cause of his death.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on May 3, 2021, following a quarrel. The court noted that the accused persons stabbed the victim multiple times. Deva was declared dead at a hospital.

Relying on the testimony of the victim's brother, Vishal, an eyewitness to the attack, the court said his deposition about the incident and the accused persons remained consistent and was not shaken in cross-examination.

"The testimony of prosecution witness one (Vishal) as an eyewitness is unimpeached during the trial," the court said.

It rejected the defence argument that the assailants could not be identified, holding that the identity of the accused stood "satisfactorily proved" through ocular evidence and corroboration from other witnesses.

The court has posted the matter for hearing the convicts on the point of sentence on January 22.