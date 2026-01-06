Delhi court convicts two men attempted murder of co-worker in 2013

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted two men for attempting to murder their co-worker by stabbing him multiple times outside their workplace in Okhla Industrial Area in 2013, holding that the attack was carried out with a clear intention to kill.

Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali convicted Ashu Singh and Sher Singh under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), observing that the injuries were inflicted on vital parts of the body with a sharp weapon and were "dangerous in nature".

The court noted that the manner of assault and the nature of injuries showed the requisite intention and knowledge for the offence of attempt to murder.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on April 18, 2013, when the victim, Sunil Kumar, was ambushed by the two accused outside their company premises.

The victim had previously intervened in an altercation involving the two men and a few other co-workers a day before, provoking the accused to target him, the counsel added.

The court noted that the victim was dragged towards a truck, where Ashu Singh held him from the front while Sher Singh stabbed him repeatedly on his right side chest and other parts of the body, after which both of them fled the spot.

"Considering the weapon of offence used, knife, which is a deadly weapon, nature of injuries and the fact that grievous injuries were caused on the chest of the victim, Sunil Kumar, revealed the intention of both the accused that injuries were caused with such intention or knowledge and under the circumstances that if by that act, death of Sunil Kumar was caused, they would be guilty of murder and thereby satisfied the requirements of Section 307 IPC", the court said in a judgment dated December 26.

Meanwhile, the defence stated that the two men were falsely implicated in the case, and had no enmity with the victim. However, they failed to place any concrete evidence on record to prove the same.

The counsel for the accused also argued that no CCTV footage had been placed on record to substantiate the prosecution's claim, but the court noted that nothing had come on record that CCTV cameras were found to be installed at the place of incident.

The defence also claimed the injuries sustained by the victim were older than the incident but the court found this claim to be inconsistent with the victim's medico-legal certificate (MLC).

The court held that both accused shared a common intention in the assault and convicted them accordingly.

The matter has been posted for hearing on the quantum of sentence on January 12. PTI MDB NB NB