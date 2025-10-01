Delhi court convicts woman for possessing 1.8 kg ganja in 2020

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a woman under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possessing 1.8 kg of ganja in 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana was hearing the case against Sita, against whom an FIR was registered under the NDPS Act at the Narela Industrial Area police station.

In an order dated September 27, the court said the testimony of four police witnesses, along with the "unimpeached" forensic science laboratory (FSL) report, established that the accused possessed an "intermediate quantity" of the contraband.

Intermediate quantity of a contraband falls in between small and commercial quantity.

"The ganja was kept in 261 small polythenes apart from some quantity in loose form. It is proved from photographs that the accused was dealing in ganja by sealing it in small packets and selling the same to the public," the court said.

The form in which contraband was seized made it evident that she was dealing in the contraband for commercial benefits, it said.

"The chain of events is complete, and there is no visible defect in the investigation," the court said, adding that the accused failed to rebut the charges pressed against her.

Convicting Sita for the offence, the court posted the matter for hearing the arguments on sentencing on October 10. PTI MNR ARI