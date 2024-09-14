Delhi court declines interim maintenance to woman under Domestic Violence Act

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A court here has refused to grant monthly interim maintenance to a woman under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, saying she is "well-capable of maintaining herself".

Judicial Magistrate Geeta was hearing the woman's plea seeking interim maintenance.

In a recent order, the court said, "It cannot be denied that in a matrimonial dispute, the parties have a tendency to exaggerate the shortcomings of the opposite party in order to settle scores. It is the moral duty of the husband to maintain his wife and children, and he cannot wriggle out." But according to the facts of the case, the petitioner is working in a Union ministry's office and earning more than Rs 43,000 per month, the court noted.

It also noted that the woman had lived with her estranged husband for only a few months.

"In the considered opinion of the court, the petitioner is not entitled to the grant of interim maintenance as she is well-capable of maintaining herself. Accordingly, the relief qua interim maintenance is declined," the court said. PTI MNR RC