Delhi court defers appeal of Udit Raj's wife against eviction to Nov 12

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A Delhi court hearing an appeal of Congress leader Udit Raj's wife Seema Raj against an eviction action on Tuesday deferred the matter to November 12 after noting that she sought time to file an appropriate application.

The appeal was heard under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act provision.

The matter pertains to eviction proceedings regarding the Pandara Park bungalow allotted to the former MP's wife, a retired IRS officer.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna said, "Vacation report is also filed on behalf of the respondent (Directorate of Estate) to inform this court that premises has already been got vacated from the appellant (Seema Raj)." "Counsel for the appellant seeks time to move appropriate application. Put up on November 12 for further proceedings." Earlier on October 24, Udit Raj had alleged that authorities forcibly evicted his family from their Pandara Park bungalow in New Delhi, despite the matter being sub-judice.

Speaking about Tuesday's proceedings, the Congress leader said, "We submitted (to the court) that we would like to file an appropriate application for restoration of possession of the Pandara Park property. We also stated that such an application is a must so that such things are not repeated by estate office in future against other officers facing similar circumstances." PTI MNR ZMN