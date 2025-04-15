Delhi court denies bail to man accused of cheating by posing as Amit Shah's nephew

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to a person accused of cheating Rs 3.90 crore by impersonating as the nephew of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur dismissed the bail application of Ajay Kumar Nayyar, who allegedly played an active role in the commission of crime and assured complainant to get a Rs 90 crore tender and received Rs 3.90 crore through cash and RTGS from him.

"The allegations against the accused are very serious and grave in nature which entails severe punishment. The apprehension of the prosecution that accused might misuse his liberty once released on bail, seems to hold merit.

"Considering the seriousness of allegations and gravity of offence, this Court is not inclined to release the applicant/ accused on bail. Therefore, present bail application stands dismissed," the judge said.

The accused had moved the bail application on the ground that he was in custody for the past three years and three months, claiming that no purpose would be served by keeping him further behind bars.

The prosecution opposed the application, alleging that the complainant was cheated to the tune of Rs 3.9 crore on the pretext of providing tender from the government for supply of leather for renovation of Rashtrapati Bhawan/ President's Estate worth Rs 90 crore.

The accused impersonated himself to be nephew of Shah and assured the complainant to get him a big tender.

