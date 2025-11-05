Delhi court denies bail to man in road rage case

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) A Delhi court has rejected the bail application of a man accused of attempting to kill a person in a road rage case, saying that there was a possibility that the accused could threaten the witnesses and tamper with evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge Shilpi Jain was hearing the bail application filed by the accused, Dhruv Sharma.

It has been alleged that Sharma brutally thrashed Praveen Gulati during a road rage incident, which resulted in Gulati's death.

In an order dated November 1, the court said, "Investigation of the case is at the initial stage, and appropriate sections will be upgraded after receiving the postmortem report. It further reveals that there is apprehension that the accused can tamper with the evidence, and can jump bail on being released." The court noted that the allegations levelled against the accused were serious and that the material witnesses had yet to be examined.

"Considering the gravity of the offence, seriousness of the allegations levelled against the accused/applicant, fact that investigation is at initial stage...there is an apprehension that he can jump bail, extend threat to the witnesses and can tamper with the evidence on being released," it said.

According to the prosecution, accused Sharma got involved in a heated argument with Gulati after his car brushed against the deceased's car on October 15, 2025.

During an altercation that ensued, the accused "brutally" thrashed Gulati, despite being informed by Gulati's driver that his employer was a heart patient who had suffered multiple cardiac arrests, it said.

The prosecution said that Sharma punched Gulati in the chest and face, because of which he became unconscious and later died in a hospital.