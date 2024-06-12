Delhi court denies interim bail to accused in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) A Delhi court has denied interim bail to an accused in the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case, saying there were no exceptional or extraordinary circumstances for granting him the relief.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal rejected the application of Kausar Imam Siddiqui, who had sought interim bail for 30 days on grounds of his mother's hospitalisation and to support his children.

The case relates to alleged money laundering in the purchase and sale of a Rs 36 crore property at the behest of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

“It is considered that there does not appear to be any compelling reason i.e. exceptional or extra ordinary circumstances which may justify the grant of interim bail to the applicant. The application is, accordingly, dismissed,” the judge said in an order passed on June 7.

Siddiqui had said in his application that he was arrested on November 24, 2023 and was in custody since then and that he was the sole breadwinner of the family.

