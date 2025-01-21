Delhi court directs magistrate to decide afresh complaint for FIR against Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A sessions court on Tuesday directed a magisterial court to decide afresh a complaint seeking an FIR against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public money by putting up large sized hoardings in the national capital.

Special judge Vishal Gogne said the order passed by a metropolitan magistrate, dismissing the complaint, did not seek to find out whether a cognisable offence was committed.

The judge was hearing a revision petition filed by one Shiv Kumar Saxena, who moved the sessions court against the magisterial court's order, refusing to direct Delhi police to lodge an FIR in the matter.

"The matter is remanded back to trial court to decide the application of the complainant under Section 156(3) CrPC afresh with a speaking order on disclosure of a cognisable offence from the allegations made by the complainant," the sessions judge said.

The complaint in 2019 alleged Kejriwal, Matiala MLA Gulab Singh and Dwarka A ward councilor Nitika Sharma, and their department "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" in various places in the area. PTI UK AMK