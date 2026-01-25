Delhi court directs YouTube to take down 'defamatory' video against Guruji Ka Ashram Trust

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A Delhi court has directed YouTube to take down within two days an allegedly defamatory video against Guruji Ka Ashram Trust, observing that the content was prima facie disparaging and capable of causing irreparable harm to the trust's reputation.

District Judge Sachin Mittal passed an ex-parte ad-interim injunction restraining the operators of a YouTube channel named "Molitics" and other unidentified persons from publishing or circulating defamatory material against the trust, its late founder Guruji, its trustees or devotees.

The court was hearing a civil suit filed by Guruji Ka Ashram Trust seeking permanent and mandatory injunctions and damages for defamation in connection with a video uploaded on January 15, 2026, titled "Jai Guruji' -- Fraud Baba by Neeraj Jha".

The trust alleged that the video and its thumbnail used words such as "loot", "thugi", "fraud baba" and "balatkaar".

After viewing the 17-minute video, the court said the thumbnail and content were "prima facie disparaging and defamatory" to the plaintiff and its trustees.

"Defamation is an injury to a person's reputation. Every person has a right to maintain and preserve his reputation unassailed. The law of defamation protects the reputation. A person's reputation, which is her precious possession, can not always be measured in terms of money," the court observed in its order dated January 24.

Representing the Trust, Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner at Karanjawala & Co., argued that the video employed disparaging remarks designed to malign the reputation of 'Guruji' and his global following.

He further argued that defamatory content targeting 'Guruji' is being repeatedly uploaded by various entities across digital platforms, and by the time remedial action is initiated, such content garners lakhs of views, causing irreversible harm.

He emphasised the urgent necessity of preventive relief to curb the rapid and unchecked dissemination of such content.

Noting that the video was uploaded on a social media platform accessible worldwide, the judge held that the balance of convenience lay in favour of the trust and affirmed that irreparable injury would be caused if the content continued to circulate.

The court directed YouTube to remove the impugned URL within two days and restrained the channel operators and others acting on their behalf from publishing similar material till the next date of hearing.

It has also extended the applicability of the injunction to unknown people sharing or republishing the video who have yet to be identified.

"The Court is also of the view that the prejudice, which the plaintiff would suffer if the impugned video is allowed to be published/circulated on the internet, would be greater than the one, which would be caused to the defendants, if they are injuncted. The injury to the reputation, being not measurable in terms of money, would be irreparable," said the court, reasoning its order. PTI MDB RHL