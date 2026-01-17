Delhi court discharges former Congress MP accused of causing death by negligence

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) A Delhi court has discharged former Congress MP Kirip Chaliha in a 2020 case, where he was accused of causing death by negligence of a worker who was renovating his house in the national capital, saying there was no evidence against him.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal was hearing a case registered at Vasant Kunj, South police station against Chaliha and a contractor named Aabid Ali under IPC sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings).

According to the complaint, the deceased Mosarul Gain was engaged as a construction worker when a portion of the wall of the second-floor apartment owned by the former MP in Vasant Kunj collapsed, resulting in the worker's death on June 1, 2020.

It was alleged that Chaliha or Ali failed to provide any protective gear, such as a helmet, to the deceased worker.

In an order dated December 16, the court said, "In the present case, the renovation, repair or construction work in the flat of accused 2 (Chaliha) was being done under the direct supervision of the contractor or accused 1." It said the ex-MP was not directly or indirectly managing or interfering in the renovation work.

"There is no iota of doubt regarding the rashness and negligence of accused 1 in the incident in question, he being the contractor. However, the criminal liability of accused 1 cannot be vicariously imposed upon accused 2," the court said, discharging Chaliha.

The court, however, framed charges against the contractor under IPC sections 304 A and 288, saying there was a "prima facie case" against him.