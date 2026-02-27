Delhi court discharges Kejriwal in excise policy case: Gujarat AAP leaders hail verdict, slam BJP

Ahmedabad, Feb 27 (PTI) Gujarat AAP leaders on Friday hailed the discharge of their party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case in Delhi and said the verdict exposed the ruling BJP's conspiracy.

Sharply pulling up the CBI for pursuing a case “wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny”, a Delhi court on Friday discharged former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal, his colleague Manish Sisodia and 21others in the excise policy case. Kejriwal was in jail for six months in the case.

"Kejriwal and Sisodia were framed in a false case by misusing the laws at a time when the AAP's graph was rising and the party was becoming a strong political force in Gujarat," Aam Aadmi Party state president Isudan Gadhvi said here.

The verdict proves that the effort to tarnish the political reputation of the two AAP leaders has failed and today the entire country is angry with the BJP and the Narendra Modi government for what they did, Gadhvi added.

"The Centre misused law to frame them in a false case, but the verdict has brought the truth before the public. The BJP's conspiracy is exposed. We will celebrate the verdict across Gujarat," he said.

AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava said the verdict has enhanced the party's confidence as it proves the hard work of sincere workers and honesty of the leaders.

"The BJP's efforts show how its government can abuse power. But today it has been proven that truth always wins," he said, adding every AAP worker of Gujarat happily accepts the court's decision.

AAP MLA Gopal Italia called it a historic day.

"This was the first time in the history of India that a sitting chief minister had to go to jail. This happened because Manish Sisodiaji built excellent government schools in Delhi and made the entire country aware of the education model and gave the message that if one Aam Aadmi and one government wants, the education system can be transformed," Italia claimed.

Because of their successful model, 42 lakh people of Gujarat voted for AAP in the 2022 assembly elections and this made the BJP furious, he said.

"I am very proud that our leaders Arvind Kejriwal ji, Manish Sisodia ji and Satyendra Jain ji did not bow and won today," he added. PTI KA BNM