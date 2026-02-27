Delhi court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise corruption case, rejects CBI chargesheet

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday discharged Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in an excise police-related corruption case, refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh said that the chargesheet had several lacunae not supported by evidence, as he discharged 21 more besides the two Aam Aadmi Party leaders in the matter.

The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile-AAP government's now-scrapped excise policy. PTI MNR VN VN