Delhi court discharges man in 2016 murder case

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) A Delhi court has discharged a man in a 2016 case in which bike-borne assailants fatally shot at a man during robbery after finding no evidence against him except some disclosure statements.

Additional sessions judge Dhirendra Rana was hearing the case against Sagar alias Bheem, who, along with other accused persons, allegedly committed the robbery and killed the victim on June 10, 2016.

On August 29, the court order said, "Even if the entire supplementary chargesheet against the accused is accepted as gospel truth, no case is made out against Sagar for framing charges under Sections IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention)." The court then discharged him and observed aside from his own disclosure statement and a similar statement of another accused, there was no other evidence against Sagar.

The co-accused’s statement was found to be of "no consequence" in the absence of any corroborating evidence, besides the court noted the third accused in the case did not mention Sagar’s name.

There was no call detail record to establish that Sagar was involved in a criminal conspiracy with others, it added.

The court also said Sagar’s test identification parade was not conducted by the police.

Sagar, however, failed to join the investigation and was declared a proclaimed offender, attracting charges of not appearing at the specified place and time when required by the proclamation.