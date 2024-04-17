Delhi Court dismisses default bail plea of Unitech's Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A Delhi court has dismissed default bail pleas of Unitech's former promoters, Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra, in a money laundering case relating to cheating of multiple homebuyers of several crore rupees.

Advertisment

The Enforcement Directorate had recorded the case in 2018 based on over 60 FIRs registered against the accused for various offences, including cheating, criminal conspiracy, taking undue advantage by influencing public servant, bribing public servant, etc.

"It is evident that investigation qua the applicants was completed within statutory period of limitation and therefore, the applicants are not entitled to statutory right of default bail under Section 167(2) CrPC," Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor said in the order passed on April 12.

As per the law, if the investigation is not concluded within the prescribed period of limitation from the date of arrest of the accused, the person has an indefeasible statutory right to be released on default bail.

The judge said there was sufficient material available on record to proceed against the accused in the case. PTI UK VN VN