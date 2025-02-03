Delhi court exempts Vikash Yadav from appearing in person in extortion case

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday exempted Vikash Yadav from appearing in person in a kidnapping and extortion case.

Special judge Sumit Dass granted the exemption to Yadav for the day on an application moved by his lawyer, claiming his personal details were made public, making him vulnerable.

The judge adjourned the matter to March 24 after being informed by the prosecution that the investigating officer could not appear before the court as he was busy in Delhi assembly election duty.

The judge directed Yadav, also accused of attempting to kill alleged Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US, to appear before the court on March 24.

The court exempted Yadav from appearing in person on November 16 on a similar ground.

He was arrested by Delhi police special cell in December, 2023 following a complaint by a Delhi-based businessman, accusing him of extortion and kidnapping.

A chargesheet was filed in March, 2024 and Yadav was granted bail in April 2024.

Yadav, said to be a former RAW official, was named by the US in connection with the failed assassination attempt on Pannun.

His application in the court claimed "false and frivolous allegations" were levelled against him and details such as his residence, background, along with his photographs, were published all over the world, exposing the applicant to "serious threats to his life from nefarious elements".

It claimed even appearing through video-conferencing was "extremely unsafe" as Yadav's location might be detected by the use of electronic technology.