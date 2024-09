Delhi court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ED custody by 3 days

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's ED custody in a money laundering case by three days.

Special judge Vishal Gogne passed the order on an application moved by the central probe agency, which had sought Khan's custody for 10 more days.

"Custody extended by three days. He be produced on September 9," the judge said.

Khan was produced before the court on the expiry of his four-day Enforcement Directorate custody granted earlier.

He was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 2 after the agency searched his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital.

The ED told the court that some questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained "evasive" and hence, was arrested.