Delhi court extends custody of two accused of spying for Pakistan

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday extended by seven days the police custody of two persons arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Shriya Agrawal extended the custody of Qasim and Haseen after they were produced before court on expiry of their custody granted earlier.

The judge directed the police to produce the accused before the court on June 12.

He passed the order after police said that further custody was required to unearth an "espionage network" and probe the technical evidence and trail of transactions in their bank accounts.

The Delhi Police counsel said the accused obtained phone numbers from India and sent it to Pakistan where it was being used for espionage.

He said the accused clicked photos of sensitive locations, including Army camps, and received money in their bank accounts from Pakistan. PTI UK AMK AMK