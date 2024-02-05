Delhi court extends ED custody of two persons in DJB-linked money laundering case

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday extended the ED custody of a retired chief engineer and a contractor by five days in connection with a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the tendering process of the Delhi Jal Board.

Special Judge Bhupinder Singh extended the custody of the retired chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora and contractor Anil Kumar Aggarwal after they were produced before the court on expiry of their custody granted earlier.

The judge passed the order on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking their custody by five more days, claiming that their further custodial interrogation was required to unearth the "larger conspiracy".

In its application, the ED submitted that the accused were required to be confronted with the digital data recovered during investigation.

The ED further claimed that some other people are being summoned in the case and the accused were required to be confronted with them.

Arora and Aggarwal were arrested on January 31 and sent to four-day ED custody on February 1.

The federal agency had conducted raids in this case in July last year.

The ED is conducting investigation in two separate matters of irregularities in the tendering process of the DJB and its criminal case stems from an FIR of the CBI and from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Delhi government.

The CBI FIR alleged that officials of the DJB gave "undue advantage" to NKG Infrastructure Limited while awarding tender to the company for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electro-magnetic flow meters in connivance with officials of NBCC (lndia) Limited.

The second allegation pertains to the ACB complaint of November, 2022 where it was stated that DJB awarded a tender for setting up automotive bill payment collection machines (kiosks) in its different offices for facilitating consumers in bill payment. PTI UK RPA