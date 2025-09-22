Delhi court extends judicial custody of 2 accused in CM attack case

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of a man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and his friend till October 6.

Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal extended the judicial custody after the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41) and his friend Teshin, were produced virtually.

Khimjibhai allegedly attacked Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in Civil Lines on August 20.

His friend Teshin was brought to Delhi from Gujarat's Rajkot and arrested later. PTI MNR ARI