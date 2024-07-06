Delhi: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody till July 15

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) A court here on Saturday extended till July 15 the judicial custody of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy "scam".

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended AAP leader Sisodia's custody after he appeared in the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on March 9 last year arrested him in the case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. PTI MNR ANB ANB