Delhi court extends police custody of Lalit Modi's cousin accused of rape

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A court here on Friday extended by two days the police custody of Samir Modi, a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, who had been arrested after rape charges were registered against him in southeast Delhi.

Samir Modi was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his return from abroad on Thursday.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Deepak Vats extended the custodial interrogation of Samir Modi by two days on Delhi Police's application seeking a three-day extension. Court sources said his bail plea is likely to be heard on Saturday.

According to the FIR, the complainant accused Samir Modi of repeatedly raping and threatening her and cheating on her since 2019.

Samir Modi allegedly approached the complainant on the pretext of offering career opportunities in the fashion and lifestyle industry and later forced himself on her at his residence in New Friends Colony in December 2019. PTI MNR ARI