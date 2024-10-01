Delhi court extends till Oct 12 interim bail of J&K MP Rashid Engineer

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till October 12 the interim bail granted to Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid in terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh directed Rashid to surrender before jail concerned on October 13.

The judge had on September 10 granted interim bail till October 2 to Rashid.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former chief minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Baramulla.

Rashid, president of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), had moved the court seeking interim bail to campaign in the J&K assembly elections, which gotm over on Tuesday.

The judge had granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one security of like amount.

The judge had also put various conditions on the accused, including directions to not influence the witnesses or the probe.

On July 5, the court had granted Rashid custody parole to take the oath of office after he won the Lok Sabha elections.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2017 terror funding case.

He was lodged in the Tihar jail.

Rashid's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested by the NIA for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several people, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.