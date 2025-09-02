Delhi court extends woman's judicial custody in fraud-linked money laundering case

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A Delhi court has extended till September 15 the judicial custody of a woman, who claimed to be an actor and a cosmetologist and was arrested under the anti-money laundering law in a case of fraud and misrepresentation.

Sandeepa Virk was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on August 12, following two days of searches against her and her associates in Delhi and Mumbai.

On September 1, Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar extended Virk's judicial custody by 14 days.

Special Public Prosecutor Simon Benjamin requested the extension on Monday, saying the investigation into the case was continuing. PTI MNR DIV DIV