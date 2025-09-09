Delhi court flags lapses in probe in attempt to murder case

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A Delhi court has directed a DCP to appear for "further clarifications" in an attempt to murder case underlining "lapses" on the part of the investigating officer (IO), Principal district and sessions judge Nisha Sahay Saxena was hearing the bail plea of some accused persons in a case registered by the Jahangir Puri police station in February.

In an order dated September 3, the court said the alleged assailant, Sujal, who shot at the victim, had not been arrested, and the IO claimed he was absconding.

"IO, sub-inspector Pravesh Kumar, to file his explanation regarding the accused Sujal, who is stated to be absconding, as to on how many dates he made efforts to arrest the accused; the orders that he obtained from the metropolitan magistrate regarding his arrest or his efforts to get him declared a proclaimed offender if he is absconding," the order said.

The court said though the final report was filed on May 4, the injured’s original medico-legal case was not filed.

"Due to lapses on the part of the IO, the bail application of other accused persons is being delayed. DCP, northwest, to appear in person before the court for further clarification in the matter," the court said.

The matter was posted for September 18. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK