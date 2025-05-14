Delhi court gives Bansuri Swaraj 'last opportunity' to reply in AAP leader defamation case

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday granted "last opportunity" to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj to respond in AAP leader Satyendar Jain's defamation case against her.

Jain has challenged a trial court order refusing to take cognisance of his complaint against Swaraj.

Special judge Jitendra Singh, who issued notice to Swaraj on March 22, directed her to file her reply by June 3, the next date of hearing.

The judge passed the order after the counsel appearing for the BJP leader sought time.

"Counsel for the respondent seeks some time to file reply to the instant revision petition. Heard. One last and final opportunity is being granted to the respondent to file reply. Let the same be filed on the next date of hearing with advance copy to the opposite party. Accordingly, matter stands adjourned. Be listed for reply and arguments on June 3, 2025," the judge said.

The trial court dismissed on February 20 the criminal defamation complaint filed by Jain against Swaraj while refusing to take cognisance of the matter.

Criminal defamation carries a maximum punishment of two years of imprisonment.

Jain accused Swaraj of making defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, which he claimed was watched by millions.

Swaraj, he said, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore were recovered from his house apart from 1.8 kilograms of gold and 133 gold coins.

The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame him and gain undue political advantage, Jain said in his complaint.

Jain said Swaraj further defamed him by calling him "corrupt" and a "fraud".