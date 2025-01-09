Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to AAP MLA in assault case

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya in an alleged assault case.

The judge granted relief to the Sangam Vihar MLA on January 8 saying the investigating officer (IO) failed to point out the ground for custodial interrogation and the accused had already joined the probe.

"The accused deserves anticipatory bail in the instant matter. Therefore, in the event of arrest accused Dinesh Mohaniya shall be released on bail," the court said.

Mohaniya was directed to join and cooperate in the investigation whenever required by the IO.

"Applicant shall not flee from the justice. Applicant shall not tamper with the evidence," said the order.

The MLA was directed not to leave the country without court's permission.

Mohaniya claimed he along with government officials was acting against an illegal encroachment by the complainant, a fruit vendor. PTI UK AMK