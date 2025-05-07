Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to accused in extortion, attempted murder case

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A court here has granted anticipatory bail to an attempted murder and extortion accused, saying the sword of impending arrest cannot be kept hanging on him indefinitely.

Additional Sessions Judge Viplav Dabass was hearing the plea of Dilbag Singh, booked in cases at Samaypur Badli Police Station.

In an order dated May 2, the court said, "Considering the nature of alleged offences, the sword of impending arrest, apprehension of which would be present in the mind of any reasonable person, cannot be kept on the lingering accused for an indefinite period." No purpose would be served by sending the accused behind the bars, the court said, and granted him the relief on furnishing a bail and surety bond of Rs 40,000 each.

The court noted the submissions of the investigating officer that Dilbag Singh had joined the investigation and that the caller of the extortion phone call, at the heart of the case, had been identified, and that he had no links with him.

"It is further pertinent to mention that IO submitted that the complainant (in the matter) is not cooperating in the investigation despite issuing of notices as well as transfer of investigation on his request from the local police station. Furthermore, two co-accused persons having similar roles were released on bail within 24 hours of their arrest," the court said.

Advocates Shahil Rao, Rahul Yadav and Saurabh Sharma appeared for the accused.