Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in extortion case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in an extortion case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dalal granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount.

The judge rejected police plea for 14-day judicial custody of the accused while also dismissing the police plea seeking his arrest in a fresh case lodged under stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, calling it not maintainable.

