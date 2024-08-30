Delhi Court grants bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in bribery case

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a bribery case related to the AIADMK's "two leaves" election symbol.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted the relief to him on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh.

Chandrasekhar has been accused of acting as a middleman for AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran and trying to bribe an Election Commission official to secure the party's two leaves symbol for the faction led by V K Sasikala.

Chandrasekhar will, however, remain in jail in other pending cases lodged against him.