Delhi court grants bail to cop in bribery case

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Samaypur Badli traffic circle in a bribery case observing the complainant resiled from his statement.

Special CBI Judge Atul Krishna Agarwal was hearing the bail plea of Vijay Kumar, booked by Delhi Police vigilance branch, after the complainant alleged he was being used by some traffic police personnel to collect money from various transporters.

The complainant, a helper, claimed of recently learning that the funds he collected on the instructions of traffic police officials, was bribe money in lieu of letting off commuters found in violation of traffic rules.

The court's June 12 order said, “Perusal of reply filed by the investigating officer (IO) reveals that bribe money has already been recovered in this case. Reply does not indicate that custodial interrogation of the applicant or accused is required or any recovery is to be effected at his instance.” It came on record that the complainant had retracted his statement before a magistrate court.

"As regards taking of voice sample of the accused, it is not required that he has to be in judicial custody for giving the same," the court said and granted bail to police officer on a personal bond and surety bond of Rs 50,000 each.