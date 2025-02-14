Delhi court grants bail to DUSIB's legal officer in bribery case

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to Vijay Maggo, a legal officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and a "middleman" arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to unseal two shops of a businessman here, saying that the trial was bound to take time.

Special Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik passed the order on February 13, noting that the accused was arrested on November 8, 2024 and said that his custody and interrogation was not required in the case further.

The judge further noted that the chargesheet was already filed and the court had taken cognisance of it.

"I am of the considered opinion that in these circumstances, no purpose is going to be served by keeping the applicant further detained in custody. Keeping in view this fact and taking note of the period of custody, applicant/accused Vijay Kumar Maggo is admitted to bail," the judge said.

The judge granted the relief to the accused on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties each of the like amount.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also seized Rs 3.79 crore in cash, besides other incriminating documents, during searches at the premises of the accused.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from the complainant in the name of another officer of the DUSIB for getting his two shops unsealed and allow him to run those in an unhindered manner, the CBI said.

Following a complaint from the businessman, the federal agency laid a trap on Thursday and arrested Maggo while he was allegedly receiving Rs 5 lakh, a portion of the bribe amount, it said.

"The CBI also conducted searches at the residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of Rs 3.79 crore cash and some property documents," it said. PTI UK NB