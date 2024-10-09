Delhi court grants bail to man held for smuggling e-cigarettes

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) A court here recently granted bail to a man accused of smuggling and selling e-cigarettes.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Abhishek Kumar granted the relief to the accused, Yash Tekwani, citing the principle of bail being the "rule" and jail being the "exception".

In an order dated October 5, the judge noted that the principle was applied in a number of cases by the apex court, which had noted that economic offences or the gravity of the offence cannot be the sole criteria to deny bail and there was nothing under the law which barred the grant of bail in such cases.

"In my opinion, the recovery has already been effected and the accused has been in custody since August 24, 2024. Any further custody of the accused is not required in the present case. Time and again it has been reiterated by the apex court that bail is the rule and jail is the exception...," said the court.

The court, as a result, granted the reprieve on a bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in like amount and directed the accused not to leave the country without its permission. The man was further directed to join the probe as and when directed by the investigating officer.

The man claimed he was framed in the case whereas the prosecution opposed the bail plea, arguing it was a grave offence.