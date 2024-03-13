Delhi court grants bail to policeman accused of cheating

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A court here has granted bail to a Delhi Police head constable, arrested for allegedly cheating a man on pretext of investing his money in various institutes.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta granted the relief to accused Amit Yadav on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, noting that he has been in judicial custody since December 12 last year and the charge sheet has been filed after completion of the investigation in the matter.

The judge further noted in an order passed on March 5 that the accused had no previous involvement in any criminal case and that it would take time to receive the FSL result in the matter.

The judge accepted the arguments made by advocate Amit Sahni, appearing for the accused, that the complainants had not produced any MoU or agreement or any other document that supported their claim of investing money in a group at the instance of the accused.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered in November 2019 on a complaint of one Sanjay Aggarwal, a resident of New Friends Colony in Delhi, that the accused had misappropriated his funds to the tune of Rs 1.95 crore on the pretext of investing the same in various institutes.

The FIR alleged that the accused was operating committee groups and he used to collect payments for investing and returning the same with interests.

It was alleged by the prosecution that there were several victims and the accused had cheated various victims for several crore rupees.

The case was being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police. PTI UK SMN