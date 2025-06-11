Delhi court grants bail to rape accused, says woman concealed facts in FIR

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted bail to a man accused of rape, noting that the complainant despite knowing him for a long time, falsely claimed otherwise in the FIR.

Additional Sessions Judge Kapil Kumar was hearing the bail plea of accused Dheeraj Kumar, through his counsel Pradeep Khatri, against whom the Begumpur Police Station registered an FIR for rape and criminal intimidation charges.

The May 27 court order observed that in the FIR, the woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by the accused on February 9 and 13 and she did not know him.

Khatri argued that the woman had lived with the accused in the house of one Suresh in 2022 and referred to the house owner’s statement.

The court noted the fact and said it "seriously dented the credibility of facts" in the FIR, which recorded the woman statement on not knowing the accused before the incident.

It noted the investigating officer's submissions about the woman being in contact with Kumar for a long time, and the call detail records showing "hundreds of (phone) calls" made to Kumar and his mother by the woman before the alleged crime.

"As per the report, the prosecutrix was in contact with the girl with whom the marriage of the accused was finalised. The IO made queries from the girl with whom the marriage of the accused was fixed, and verified the WhatsApp chats on record between the prosecutrix and that girl in which the prosecutrix asked that girl to break the relationship with the accused," the order said.

The woman was found to have been in a relationship with the accused -- a fact not mention in the FIR.

It also came on record that Kumar’s brother on several occasions transferred money into the woman’s bank account.

The court, refraining from commenting further, said the chargesheet had been filed in the case but the trial would take time.

Kumar, found with no criminal history, was granted bail on a bail bond and surety bond of Rs 50,000 each. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK