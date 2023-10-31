Delhi court grants police time to reply to NewsClick founder's plea for return of seized electronic devices

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday granted the Delhi Police 10 days to file their reply to an application moved by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha seeking release of his electronic devices seized during the investigation of a case lodged against him under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that the news portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, who had issued notice to the city police earlier, granted them time to respond following a request by the investigating agency.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police booked Purkayastha, the portal's editor-in-chief, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested him on October 3. He is currently lodged in jail in judicial custody. PTI UK UK SK SK