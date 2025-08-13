Delhi court grants pre-arrest bail to producer of 'Drishyam 2' in cheating case

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak in a cheating case related to the Chinese dubbing and release rights of the movie 'Drishyam 2'.

Hearing Pathak's plea, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler noted that complainant Rajinder Kumar Goel was allegedly induced to invest Rs 4.3 crore in a co-investment agreement with one Bharat Mahaprasad Sevak regarding the Chinese dubbing and release rights of 'Drishyam 2' for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The judge also noted that around Rs 75 lakh of Sevak's funds was allegedly transferred to Panorama Studios International Ltd, where Pathak was a director.

Pathak countered the allegations with several arguments, including that the alleged transfer in the studio's corporate account was towards investment in a Gujarati film project, titled 'Googly', and not with the Chinese language rights of 'Drishyam 2'.

In an order dated August 12, the court said that the complainant's correspondence with Panorama Studios, dated November 14, 2024, did not allege "direct inducement", and the prosecution had not produced any documentary evidence regarding the necessity of custodial interrogation.

It said, "While the allegations are serious and involve a large sum, there is no assertion that the applicant (Pathak) has attempted to abscond, destroy evidence or threaten witnesses since the registration of FIR." The court underlined that the case relied on written records, including contracts, bank transfers, and correspondence, which were in the possession of the investigating officer (IO).

Allowing the plea, it said, "It is directed that in the event of arrest, the applicant Kumar Mangat Pathak shall be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the arresting officer/IO/ Station House Officer." The court also imposed other conditions for bail, including joining the investigation and cooperating with the IO, besides appearing in the court when required, and not making any threat or inducement to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR this year against Pathak and others under various charges including criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.