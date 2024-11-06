Delhi court grants time to CM Atishi to submit arguments in defamation case against her

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday granted time till November 22 to Chief Minister Atishi to submit her rejoinder to the arguments by a BJP leader on her application in a defamation case.

Atishi had filed the application before Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Gogne against an order of a magisterial court summoning her in the criminal case filed by BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Kapoor had accused Atishi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of defaming him through her reported claim that several AAP MLAs were approached by the saffron party with offers of cash to bring down the AAP government.

The judge directed Atishi to submit his rejoinder by November 22.

"It is submitted on behalf of the petitioner that a small adjournment is required to file a rejoinder to the reply filed by the respondent. The prayer is allowed. Let rejoinder be filed by the petitioner prior to the next date with advance copy to the respondent. List for submissions on November 22, 2024," the judge said.

The magisterial court had on May 28 issued summons to Atishi in the case. The court, however, had refused to summon Kejriwal as an accused in the case.

The court had later on July 23 granted bail to Atishi after she appeared before it in pursuant to summons.

Atishi was reported to have claimed that 21 AAP MLAs were contacted by the BJP, which offered Rs 25 lakh to each of them, to switch over to the saffron camp.

Accusing Atishi of making false claims about poaching attempts on the AAP MLAs, Kapoor had moved the court with a criminal defamation complaint.

He had said the AAP leader had failed to furnish evidence to support her claim. PTI UK AS AS