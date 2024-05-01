Delhi court imposes cost on accused for insufficient video conference arrangement

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 1,000 on an accused for causing an adjournment by not ensuring "sufficient arrangement" for appearing via video conferencing (VC).

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a rioting case registered by the Khajuri Khas police station which was at the stage of prosecution submitting its evidence.

The court noted that the examination of a Delhi Police official was deferred because accused Sarfaraz opted to appear through VC, but his video was not working.

It said despite waiting for Sarfaraz’s proper appearance, the video was not running consistently and the accused said "the network at his side was not good".

Advertisment

"Delhi High Court has permitted the appearance of any litigant through VC, but that does not mean that it would be a fluctuating kind of appearance," the court said.

"Once any litigant or any counsel opts to appear through VC, it is his responsibility to ensure sufficient arrangement for appearance through VC, which should be without any break in video and audio," it added.

Expressing its dissatisfaction, the court imposed a cost of Rs 1,000 on the accused "for causing the adjournment".

The case has been posted on May 8 for further proceedings. PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS