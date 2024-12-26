Delhi court issues notice to AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on defamation complaint

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A Delhi court has issued notice to AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj in a criminal defamation case filed by a BJP worker.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal issued a notice to Bhardwaj in an order passed on December 23, directing him to respond to a complaint filed by Suraj Bhan Chauhan by January 9, 2025.

In his complaint, Chauhan alleged that Bhardwaj had defamed him in 2018 by falsely claiming in a press conference that an FIR was lodged against him.

The judge also gave a last opportunity to the complainant to file a copy of an earlier complaint case on the same issue which was dismissed by another court. PTI UK RHL