Delhi court issues notice to FSL director in property defacement case against Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) director to appear before it in a case against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for alleged defacement of property by putting up large hoardings in the national capital in 2019.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, who was earlier informed by Delhi Police that an FIR had been lodged in the matter, issued notice to the director, asking him to appear before the court on June 28.

The judge passed the order after noting that no report was received from the director in response to the notice issued earlier.

"Notice issued to Director, FSL has been received back duly served. However, no report has been received from the Director, FSL. In view thereof, issue notice to Director, FSL to appear in person for June 28, 2025," the judge said.

The judge was earlier told that a report was awaited for the FSL in the matter.

The judge on March 11 directed police to lodge the FIR on a complaint that has alleged violation of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Apart from Kejriwal, the court had ordered the FIR against former MLA Gulab Singh and then Dwarka councillor Nitika Sharma, for installing "large-sized" banners.

The complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Kejriwal, then Matiala MLA Gulab Singh (AAP) and then Dwarka ward councilor Nitika Sharma "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" at various places in the area.

While ordering the FIR, the judge noted that the complainant had submitted visual evidence with the date and time indicating the illegal banners bearing the names and photos of the accused persons, including Kejriwal.

The judge said that "hanging a banner board or affixing hoardings" amounted to defacement of property under Section 3 of the Act. PTI UK KVK KVK