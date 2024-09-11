Delhi court issues order for release of LS MP Engineer Rashid

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday issued an order for the release of Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Engineer Rashid, a day after he was granted interim bail in a terror funding case.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, the interim relief to enable him to campaign in the assembly elections in the union territory.

Rashid had defeated former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate.

His outfit Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) is contesting the assembly elections.

Elections are scheduled to be held for the 90-member legislative assembly of the restive union territory in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.

The ADJ on Tuesday ordered his release on interim bail on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount. He also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he will not speak to media about the case.