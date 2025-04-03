Delhi court junks Congress leader's defamation case against AAP's Atishi, Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed a criminal defamation complaint filed by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit against former chief minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Paras Dalal refused to take cognisance of Dikshit's complaint and said, "I don't see any imputation made out to defame the complainant. This court declines to take cognisance." The judge had reserved the order after hearing pre-summoning submissions by both sides.

The defamation complaint alleged that both AAP leaders "deliberately causing harm to the goodwill of Dikshit".

According to the complainant, at a press conference Atishi and Singh alleged that Dikshit not only took "crores of rupees from the BJP, but Congress had also colluded with the ruling party to defeat AAP". PTI UK AMK